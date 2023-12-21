Open Menu

GB Gov't Forms Committee To Address The Issues Of Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 09:13 PM

The government of Gilgit Baltistan has formed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Syed Sohail Abbas to enact comprehensive legislation on the pattern of other provinces to protect the rights of journalists and solve their main grievances

A notification has been issued in this connection. The high-level committee form on the special orders of the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan. The committee included representatives of the media industry of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Provincial Special Assistant for Information, Secretary of Finance, and Secretary of Information.

With the special instructions of the CM of GB Haji Gulbar Khan and the special efforts of the Special Assistant for Information and Secretary Information, the committee was established to ensure the resolution of the problems of the media industry and journalists and to ensure the protection of their rights, through the consultation of all stakeholders. A directive has been issued to submit comprehensive proposals to the cabinet within two weeks for implementation.

