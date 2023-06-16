UrduPoint.com

GB Govt Hails ITA Contribution For Education Sector

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

GB govt hails ITA contribution for education sector

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Friday hailed Idara-e-Taleem O Agahi (ITA) for its remarkable contribution to the education sector in the region.

"Through the generous gift of library books for 50 schools, ITA has taken a significant step towards enhancing the quality of education in GB," said Chief Secretary (CS) GB Muhiudeen Wani in an official.

He said, "The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ITA Baella Raza Jamil has been a steadfast supporter of the cause of improved education in GB. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to empowering the youth through education have been instrumental in bringing positive change to the region.

" CS GB said, "The provision of library books to schools holds immense importance in fostering a reading culture among students." "libraries are not just for gaining knowledge but also serve as catalysts for intellectual growth, creativity, and critical thinking."He said, "With this commendable initiative, ITA has strengthen the foundation for a brighter future by ensuring that students have access to a wide range of educational resources."

Related Topics

Education Ita Reading Government

Recent Stories

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

31 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

3 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.