GB govt hails ITA contribution for education sector

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Friday hailed Idara-e-Taleem O Agahi (ITA) for its remarkable contribution to the education sector in the region.

"Through the generous gift of library books for 50 schools, ITA has taken a significant step towards enhancing the quality of education in GB," said Chief Secretary (CS) GB Muhiudeen Wani in an official.

He said, "The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ITA Baella Raza Jamil has been a steadfast supporter of the cause of improved education in GB. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to empowering the youth through education have been instrumental in bringing positive change to the region.

" CS GB said, "The provision of library books to schools holds immense importance in fostering a reading culture among students." "libraries are not just for gaining knowledge but also serve as catalysts for intellectual growth, creativity, and critical thinking."He said, "With this commendable initiative, ITA has strengthen the foundation for a brighter future by ensuring that students have access to a wide range of educational resources."