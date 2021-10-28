GB govt. heading towards progress ,prosperity: Finance Minister

UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Gilgit Baltistan Javed Ali Manwa said that the GB government was moving ahead with a new direction for the prosperity and development of the region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Gilgit Baltistan Javed Ali Manwa said that the GB government was moving ahead with a new direction for the prosperity and development of the region.

Addressing the function titled "Equity and district profile" as the chief guest Finance Minister appreciated the role and partnership of UNECEF Pakistan in the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan and said that further steps would be taken in collaboration with UNICEF for the betterment of education, health and other sectors.

The role of Planning department GB and UNICEF in development of GB was truly commendable.

Finance Minister GB said that "We have to formulate our policies on technical basis keeping in view the ground realities so that we do not face any difficulties in the future in the way of development."He said that GB government was striving to formulate best and comprehensive policies for the development of the region.

