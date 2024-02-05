Open Menu

GB Govt Hopes Standoff On Taxes To End After Successful Negotiations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 11:08 PM

The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Monday announced that it held successful negotiations with the Awami Action Committee on the issue of taxes, which would hopefully end its one-month long standoff

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Monday announced that it held successful negotiations with the Awami Action Committee on the issue of taxes, which would hopefully end its one-month long standoff.

Addressing a joint press conference, GB Cabinet members Fateh Ullah Khan, Shams Lone and Hussain Shah expressed confidence that the Awami Action Committee would cease protests after the withholding of taxes introduced in 2023.

They said the cabinet committee after talks with the Awami Action Committee had finalized recommendations, while the GB Assembly had the authority to withdraw taxes levied in the 2023 finance bill.

Prior to the press conference, the GB government suspended the collection of levies and fees until necessary amendments were approved by the GB Cabinet and Assembly, citing the move as essential in the public interest. The decision addressed one of the 15-point demands of the ongoing Awami Action Committee's protest at Ittehad Chowk, Gilgit.

