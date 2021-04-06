UrduPoint.com
GB Govt Imposes Ban On Inter-provincial Transport

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

GB govt imposes ban on inter-provincial transport

Gilgit Baltistan government imposed ban on inter-provincial transport for Gilgit-Baltistan in view of the decision of the National Command and Operations Center

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan government imposed ban on inter-provincial transport for Gilgit-Baltistan in view of the decision of the National Command and Operations Center.

According to a notification issued by the Home Secretary Office on Tuesday, there will be restrictions on inter-provincial transport on Saturdays and Sundays from April 10 to April 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The air service will continue under strict SOPs of Covid-19. The ban is aimed at ensuring public health protection by controlling the growing number of cases of coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan, said notification.

More Stories From Pakistan

