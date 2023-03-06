- Home
GB Govt Imposes Section 144 CrPC At KKH
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has imposed Section 144 CrPC on holding of all kinds of Assemblies, Gatherings, Sits-in, Rallies, Processions, Demonstration, Jalsas, Dharnas, Protests at Karakuram Highway (KKH) and Juglote Skardu Road (JSR).
