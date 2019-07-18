GB Govt in touch with reputed firms for promoting tourism: AD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Director Tourism Astore Rahat Ali has said that the Gilgit Baltistan is a best place for promotion of tourism as it possesses numerous potential tourism sites, which if properly explored could generate handsome revenue for the GB government

The GB utilizing all its resources for the development of tourism in Gilgit Baltistan, he said this while talking to media persons here on Thursday.

The GB Govt is in touch with several companies and firms to develop and promote tourism in Gilgit Baltistan and we will get fruitful results of our efforts, he said.

He further said that due to personal interest of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz -ur-Rehman, the tourism department was promoting tourism in a very good way and Inshallah they would make tourism as a beneficial programme for the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that the success of RAMA Festival Astore was a great success of tourism Department and Inshallah they will organize these types of events in future also.