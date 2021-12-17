UrduPoint.com

GB Govt Increases Medicines' Budget From Rs200mn To Rs350mn, Health Minster

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:43 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Health Minister Haji Gul Bar Khan Friday said the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government for the first time in the history have increased the budget of medicines from Rs 200 million to Rs350 million.

Talking to media here, he said that some politicians and other elements were trying to mislead people by making fabricated and baseless statements which were just the opposite of reality.

He said that the statements and information being given on social media and in newspapers about the non-availability of medicines in the hospitals of GB and the methods of buying medicines, and working hours were contradictory to the facts.

The minister said that the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under a multi-pronged vision for the development and uplift of the province, included number of projects in the Federal PSDP and provincial ADP.

