GB Govt Initiates Financial And Digital Literacy Program In Educational Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 10:49 PM

GB Govt initiates Financial and Digital Literacy Program in educational institutions

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Friday took a significant step towards empowering the youth by constituting a committee to implement Financial Literacy and Digital Literacy in government schools and colleges

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Friday took a significant step towards empowering the youth by constituting a committee to implement Financial Literacy and Digital Literacy in government schools and colleges.

Comprising experts from various fields, the committee has been tasked with developing an implementation plan within two weeks.

Chief Secretary GB has provided a comprehensive concept note and curriculum to support the committee's efforts. This initiative aims to equip students with essential skills for a prosperous future in the digital age.

