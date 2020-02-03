GB govt inks agreement for provision of free treatment to needy patients

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has inked an agreement with four hospitals of the country for the provision of free treatment to needy patients of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to media, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz hafeez ur Rahman said the GB government had taken steps for poor and needy people of GB.

"The people of the region who were unable to get the facilities of complicated diseases particularly heart, lever and kidney transplant as well as surgery would avail the opportunity now," the CM added.

The chief minister further said that GB government had increased the health budget from RS 10 millions to 0.6 billions rupees.

He said within next three or four months the first cancer hospital of GB would be operationalized in Gilgit and that would be a big achievement of his government.