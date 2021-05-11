GB Govt issues guidelines for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in order to minimize the risk

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :In order to minimize the risk of spread of covid-19 during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the government of Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday issued notification for Eid-ul-Fitr in light of the instructions of NCOC.

According to notification, Eid prayer should be organized in open space under stringent covid-19 protocols and in case of any compulsion to offer prayer inside the masjid,all doors and windows should be kept open for ventilation to minimize the chances of spread of disease.

All ulmas leading Eid prayer should be sensitized to keep sermon and Khutba short so that people remain present in prayer venue for brief duration of time,read notification.

It was further elaborated in the notification that efforts should be made to discourage sick, elderly,young children below 15 years of age for attending Eid prayer amid current disease situation.

Wearing face mask is mandatory and all prayer venues should have multiple entry and exit points to prevent transmission of covid-19, notification read in detail.

Thurmal screening of individual is essential at entry point and symptomatic individual should not allowed to enter the venue, 6-It was emphasized in the notification that venue organizers should ensure availability of sufficient quantity of face masks,hand sanitizers at entry point.

To avoid further spread of covid-19 social distancing is mandatory between individuals.

People should encourage to perform Wudu at home and also bring their own prayer mates at venue.

It is stated in notification that efforts should be made to sensitize people to refrain from embracing and handshaking after prayer.

Banners/penaflex highlighting covid-19 protocols should be displaced at prominent places of at prayer venue and well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management.

Enhace L.E.As deployment be ensured to guards against traditional security threads,read notification.