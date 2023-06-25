Open Menu

GB Govt Joins Hands With Allah Walay Trust To Improve Access To Clean Drinking Water

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan here on Sunday announced its partnership with Allah Walay Trust, a renowned charitable organization, to address the critical issue of clean drinking water in the region. Recognizing the urgent need to provide safe and accessible drinking water to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, this collaboration aims to ensure the well-being and health of the local population.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), access to safely managed drinking water remains a significant challenge in Pakistan, with only 36 percent of the population having access to clean water. This number is expected to worsen due to factors such as rapid population growth, urbanization, and the impacts of climate change. As a proactive response, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan reached out to Allah Walay Trust to implement a comprehensive clean water program.

Under this program, Allah Walay Trust will adopt and manage 35 water filtration plants in Gilgit city. These plants will play a crucial role in providing clean and healthy drinking water to the local population. The partnership will encompass the operations and maintenance of these filtration plants, ensuring the continuous supply of safe water for the residents.

Allah Walay Trust has a proven track record of success, having already adopted 41 water filtration plants in Islamabad. These plants have successfully provided clean drinking water to 60% of the population in Islamabad, as well as to 100 surrounding villages.

The Trust's expertise and experience in water filtration technology make them a valuable partner in this joint endeavor to enhance the quality of life for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan commends the efforts of Allah Walay Trust in their dedication to improving water access and their commitment to the well-being of communities across Pakistan, according to a press release from information department GB. Press release added that by joining hands with this esteemed organization, the government aims to make significant strides in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on ensuring clean water and sanitation for all.

"This partnership reflects the government's firm commitment to prioritize the welfare of its citizens' said Chief Secretary GB while talking to media in Gilgit. He said it serves as a testament to the government's dedication to finding innovative solutions and engaging with reputable organizations to address the pressing challenges faced by the region.

The CS GB said, "The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan extends its gratitude to Allah Walay Trust for their collaboration and looks forward to a successful and impactful clean water program in the region. "Together, we can create a healthier and more prosperous future for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan"he said.

