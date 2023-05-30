GB govt, KCBL announce new financing initiatives to promote sustainable economic growth

Government of GB and Karakoram Cooperative Bank Limited (KCBL) has announced new financing initiatives to promote sustainable economic growth in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media here, on Tuesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Government of GB and Karakoram Cooperative Bank Limited (KCBL) has announced new financing initiatives to promote sustainable economic growth in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media here, on Tuesday.

He said these initiatives focus on supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs in the region. Added that one of the initiatives, called "Roshan GB," offers solar financing to SMEs, providing loans up to Rs.

2 million to encourage the adoption of solar energy solutions.

CS GB said another initiative, "Finance for Women Entrepreneurs," is a dedicated financing facility to empower women entrepreneurs in GB. He said it offers affordable financing options with competitive markup rates, a maximum financing amount of Rs. 1 million, and a flexible repayment tenure of 5 years.

"These initiatives reflect KCBL's commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth in GB, aiming to create a favourable environment for business growth in the region," CS GB said.