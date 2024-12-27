Open Menu

GB Govt Lifts Ban On Mineral Titles, Launches Online Processing System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has announced a groundbreaking reform in the region's mining sector by lifting the ban on mineral titles processing and introducing a fully automated online system.

According to a notification from GB department of Mineral, Industry, Commerce and Labor this decision made during the 11th and 14th Cabinet meetings held on July 9 and December 15, 2024, respectively, brings an end to the ban imposed on March 4, 2021, by the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan" read a notification from GB department of mineral, Industry, Commerce and Labor.

Starting from January 6, 2025, all new applications for mineral titles will be processed exclusively through the official online portal: https://portal.minesandmineralsgb.gog.pk. This system promises to enhance transparency, reduce delays, and streamline the application process for better management of the region’s mineral resources.

Applications submitted before March 2021 will be prioritized for processing before new applications are entertained. The process will adhere strictly to the Gilgit-Baltistan Mining Concession Rules, 2016, including subsequent amendments in 2019 and 2024.

