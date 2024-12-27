GB Govt Lifts Ban On Mineral Titles, Launches Online Processing System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has announced a groundbreaking reform in the region's mining sector by lifting the ban on mineral titles processing and introducing a fully automated online system.
According to a notification from GB department of Mineral, Industry, Commerce and Labor this decision made during the 11th and 14th Cabinet meetings held on July 9 and December 15, 2024, respectively, brings an end to the ban imposed on March 4, 2021, by the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan" read a notification from GB department of mineral, Industry, Commerce and Labor.
Starting from January 6, 2025, all new applications for mineral titles will be processed exclusively through the official online portal: https://portal.minesandmineralsgb.gog.pk. This system promises to enhance transparency, reduce delays, and streamline the application process for better management of the region’s mineral resources.
Applications submitted before March 2021 will be prioritized for processing before new applications are entertained. The process will adhere strictly to the Gilgit-Baltistan Mining Concession Rules, 2016, including subsequent amendments in 2019 and 2024.
Recent Stories
GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GB govt lifts ban on mineral titles, launches online processing system2 minutes ago
-
Youth dialogue highlights nutrition challenges ahead of global summit2 minutes ago
-
Funds of Rs. 4.4mln released for treatment of Police officials12 minutes ago
-
President Zardari pledges to protect rights of all provinces12 minutes ago
-
RCCI Welcomes dialogue among political parties12 minutes ago
-
Zakat Council approves release of 400mn for marriages of deserving girls12 minutes ago
-
17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: Quran Khwani held at Berani House32 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa celebrates Christmas with unity & cultural harmony42 minutes ago
-
Intra-Tareen Cricket Academy League concludes52 minutes ago
-
Livestock cards' distribution opens at Jahanian52 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed52 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasizes need for consensus in decision-making52 minutes ago