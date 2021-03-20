GB govt made mandatory Covid negative certificate for tourists

Due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the country the Gilgit-Baltistan government has made it mandatory for tourists traveling to Gilgit-Baltistan to present a corona negative certificate

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the country the Gilgit-Baltistan government has made it mandatory for tourists traveling to Gilgit-Baltistan to present a corona negative certificate.

Home Department Gilgit Baltistan has issued a formal notification in this regard on Saturday.

According to the notification all tourists traveling to Gilgit-Baltistan should bring a Coronavirus negative certificate with them and the concerned administration will allow the tourists to enter Gilgit-Baltistan only in the presence of this certificate.

Instructions are given to all concerned authorities in Gilgit Baltistan for the implementation of this SOP .