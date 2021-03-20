GB Govt Made Mandatory Covid Negative Certificate For Tourists
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 10:42 PM
Due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the country the Gilgit-Baltistan government has made it mandatory for tourists traveling to Gilgit-Baltistan to present a corona negative certificate
Home Department Gilgit Baltistan has issued a formal notification in this regard on Saturday.
According to the notification all tourists traveling to Gilgit-Baltistan should bring a Coronavirus negative certificate with them and the concerned administration will allow the tourists to enter Gilgit-Baltistan only in the presence of this certificate.
Instructions are given to all concerned authorities in Gilgit Baltistan for the implementation of this SOP .