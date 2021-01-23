GB Govt Notifies "Himalaya National Park" Area

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government has declared1989 square kilometers area of Deosai, Kalapani, Mani Marg and Qamri in Astor district as "Himalaya National Park".

According to a notification issued by the government, 1989 sq km area of Mani Marg, Qamari, Deosai and Kala Pani areas has been declared national park.

The notification added that the Gilgit-Baltistan government has exercised its powers under Section 5 of the Forest Act and the Wildlife Conservation Act 1975 to establish the "Himalayan National Park". The protection has been handed over to the Forest and Wildlife Department.

The newly notified "Himalaya National Park" had unique ecological area with rich high-altitude biodiversity as well as precious flora and fauna.