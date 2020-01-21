GB Govt notifies reshuffle in administration

(@imziishan)

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Tuesday notified general reshuffling in administration across the region, said a different notifications issued here.

Commissioner Baltistan Syed Ali Asghar has been posed as IG prison GB whiel the IG prison Imran Ali has been posted as Commissioner Baltistan region.

Similarly, AC Skardu Hafiz Karim Dad Chughtai has been posted as Deputy Secretary Home Gilgit, AC Roundu Sami Tayeb has been given the charge of AC Skardu.

DC Ghanche Kamal Khan has been posted as Additional Secretary Home Gilgit while Sifat Khan has been given the charge of DC Bhanche.

The provincial government posted Zaid Ahmed as Administrator Zakat and Usher Gilgit, Arif Hussain DC Shiger Baltistan region, Abbas Ali Additional Commissioner Baltistan and Jafar Hussain DC Kharmang.