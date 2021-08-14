GB govt observes Independence Day as Green Day

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan celebrated the Independence Day in Gilgit-Baltistan as "Green Day" in the light of the vision and instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In this regard, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon, Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Maj General Jawad Ahmad Qazi, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan and provincial ministers planted trees in the historic Chinar Bagh in Gilgit.

On this occasion, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jala Hussain said that under this unique vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, trees would be planted in all the ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan. We will play our role to make Pakistan green and prosperous, he added.