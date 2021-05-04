GB govt, PCB to build world class cricket stadium in Pissan, Nagar

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan visited the family of veteran politician Syed Yahya Shah in district Nagar to offer condolences on Tuesday.

On the occasion Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan paid tributes to the services of late Shah.

Khalid Khurshid Khan also visited the Pissan Natural Cricket Ground.

CM assured the people of district Nagar to build a world class cricket stadium with the collaboration of Pakistan Cricket board with all required infrastructures to host international level cricket in district Nagar.

He said the present government has fulfilled the longstanding demand of the people of Nagar by including 28 KM Shahra-e-Nagar in the integrated development plan for Gilgit-Baltistan.