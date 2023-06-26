Open Menu

GB Govt Plans Skills Development Project For Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

GB govt plans skills development project for teachers

GILGIT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan have signed a Letter of Understanding to develop the professional skills of teachers of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In an Press release from CS GB office it was informed that under this agreement, the FBISE will sponsor 1000 teachers from the Education Department of GB to attend a ten-days training program through AKU-IED. AKU-PDCN will design and deliver customised training programmes for the teachers, focusing on subject knowledge, modern teaching methods, and effective classroom management.

This initiative will strengthen the capacity building of teachers, bringing quality education to Gilgit-Baltistan. Cheif Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani expressed his satisfaction and unflinching resolve to do his best for the quality education of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The Letter of Understanding signed by the FBISE and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan is a significant step towards the educational transformation of Gilgit-Baltistan. The initiative will help to build the capacity of teachers and improve the quality of education in the region"read press release.

Related Topics

Education FBISE From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

1 hour ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

1 hour ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

2 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

2 hours ago
 Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

2 hours ago
 Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

3 hours ago
US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

13 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan