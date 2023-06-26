GB govt plans skills development project for teachers

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan have signed a Letter of Understanding to develop the professional skills of teachers of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In an Press release from CS GB office it was informed that under this agreement, the FBISE will sponsor 1000 teachers from the Education Department of GB to attend a ten-days training program through AKU-IED. AKU-PDCN will design and deliver customised training programmes for the teachers, focusing on subject knowledge, modern teaching methods, and effective classroom management.

This initiative will strengthen the capacity building of teachers, bringing quality education to Gilgit-Baltistan. Cheif Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani expressed his satisfaction and unflinching resolve to do his best for the quality education of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The Letter of Understanding signed by the FBISE and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan is a significant step towards the educational transformation of Gilgit-Baltistan. The initiative will help to build the capacity of teachers and improve the quality of education in the region"read press release.