UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Govt Plans To Further Tighten Lockdown For Two Weeks: Chief Minister GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:17 PM

GB govt plans to further tighten lockdown for two weeks: Chief Minister GB

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman rolled out to allow tourists' entry into Gilgit Baltistan as Primer Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan announced to reopen tourism sector for domestic and foreign tourists after following SOPs

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman rolled out to allow tourists' entry into Gilgit Baltistan as Primer Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan announced to reopen tourism sector for domestic and foreign tourists after following SOPs.

While talking to media on Tuesday he said that ongoing situation of Covid -19 was uncontrollable and unsatisfactory in all over the country and mortality rate and positive cases were increasing very fast in the region.

Goverent of Gilgit Baltistan was considering to further complete lockdown to some districts of GB for two weeks.

Therefore, government could not afford to allow tourists entry into Gilgit Baltistan, he added.

Chief Minister GB said cases of Covid 19 in district Hunza, district Astore and district Skardu were so bewildering, so government planned to impose a 14 -days strict lockdown to curtail spread of Covid -19, he informed.

He said that at first the GB Cabinet would be taken into confidence then the said plan would have been implemented .

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Skardu National University Media All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Uncover the Ultimate Smartphone Experience with OP ..

1 minute ago

Kazakhstan to Offset Oil Output Beyond OPEC Quota ..

7 seconds ago

Russia Records 8,595 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 H ..

8 seconds ago

Beijing Has No Intention to Take Part in Nuclear A ..

10 seconds ago

‘FIA will register case against US blogger Cynth ..

13 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific continues gradual restart of domestic ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.