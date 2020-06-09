GB govt plans to further tighten lockdown for two weeks: Chief Minister GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman rolled out to allow tourists' entry into Gilgit Baltistan as Primer Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan announced to reopen tourism sector for domestic and foreign tourists after following SOPs

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman rolled out to allow tourists' entry into Gilgit Baltistan as Primer Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan announced to reopen tourism sector for domestic and foreign tourists after following SOPs.

While talking to media on Tuesday he said that ongoing situation of Covid -19 was uncontrollable and unsatisfactory in all over the country and mortality rate and positive cases were increasing very fast in the region.

Goverent of Gilgit Baltistan was considering to further complete lockdown to some districts of GB for two weeks.

Therefore, government could not afford to allow tourists entry into Gilgit Baltistan, he added.

Chief Minister GB said cases of Covid 19 in district Hunza, district Astore and district Skardu were so bewildering, so government planned to impose a 14 -days strict lockdown to curtail spread of Covid -19, he informed.

He said that at first the GB Cabinet would be taken into confidence then the said plan would have been implemented .