Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

GB govt plans to host Investment Road Show on Oct 12

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is planning to organize an Investment Road Show on October 12 to highlight the investment potential in the region, Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani said on Friday.

During the event, priority areas of hospitality, tourism, agriculture, information technology, hydropower generation and minerals would be focused.

"The GB government is on a mission to become the most investor-friendly government in Pakistan and this will be a major step towards achieving this goal," Wani remarked.

Driving inspiration from the work of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the GB government, he said was striving hard to showcase this potential and promote both local and foreign investment into the region.

The concrete proposals would be brought for investment, besides existing investors who have invested in GB and reaping the benefits would share their experiences to boost investor confidence, the chief secretary maintained.

