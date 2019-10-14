UrduPoint.com
GB Govt Releases Rs 31.685 Mln Of Chilas, Main Campus Of  KIU

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

GB govt releases Rs 31.685 mln of Chilas, main campus of  KIU

GILGIT Oct.14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Provincial Government of Gilgit Baltistan has released Rs 31.685 million grant for Karakurm International University (KIU) main and Chilas campus.  Vice Chancellor KIU Prof.

Dr. Attaullah Shah paid tribute to GB government for releasing Rs 30 million for KIU main campus and Rs 1.685 million for KIU Diamer Campus.  On behalf of KIU faculty, staff and students Vice Chancellor said in his statement that we thanked to the GB Government especially Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman for one time grant to overcome financial issue of KIU.  Dr.

Attaullah Shah said that KIU has already reversed the extra increase in tuition fee of about 4000 BS students of KIU.  The VC informed that to meet the current challenge of revenue shortage fee was increased to generate additional revenue of Rs 45 million, but this had severe impact on the BS students as majority of them belong to underprivileged areas of GB.

  He also informed that KIU has already announced stringent austerity measures to reduce expenditures.

KIU has already taken up the case for the restoration of Prime Minister Reimbursement Program for 1000 Master and MS students and special recurrent Grant of Rs 100 million with the President of Pakistan and Chancellor KIU.

  VC further stated that the Reduce body at KIU main campus and sub campuses will touch 6000 this year and to provide them with quality education and research, financial sustainability is inevitable.  KIU team was working to increase revenue base, enhanced student's services and curtailing expenditures,he added.

He thanked the GB Government and CM GB Hafiz Hafeez Ur Rahman for his support and patronage to KIU.  The VC assured that KIU will continue to play its role in the socioeconomic development of the region by providing competitive and good quality human resource.

