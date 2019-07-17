GB Govt. replaces incentive allowance with executive allowance

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has replaced incentive allowance with executive allowance for scheduled employees from BPS-17 to BPS-21 registering upward rise in their salaries from 45,000 to 115,000.

A notification issued here Wednesday by Finance Department stated that under the new arrangement the BPS-17 officer would get Rs45155, BPS-18 Rs57525, BPS-19 Rs88815, BPS-20 Rs103635 and BPS-21 Rs115080.

The incentive allowance would continue for unscheduled secretariat BPS-17 officer while executive allowance would be given to the scheduled employees from BPS-17 to BPS21.

It is worth mentioning here that entire scheduled and unscheduled employees have been given incentive allowance from 2013. However Finance Department had upheld the allowance for unscheduled employees. Incentive allowance has been replaced with executive allowance for scheduled employees, the notification added.