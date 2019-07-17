UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Govt. Replaces Incentive Allowance With Executive Allowance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

GB Govt. replaces incentive allowance with executive allowance

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has replaced incentive allowance with executive allowance for scheduled employees from BPS-17 to BPS-21 registering upward rise in their salaries from 45,000 to 115,000

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has replaced incentive allowance with executive allowance for scheduled employees from BPS-17 to BPS-21 registering upward rise in their salaries from 45,000 to 115,000.

A notification issued here Wednesday by Finance Department stated that under the new arrangement the BPS-17 officer would get Rs45155, BPS-18 Rs57525, BPS-19 Rs88815, BPS-20 Rs103635 and BPS-21 Rs115080.

The incentive allowance would continue for unscheduled secretariat BPS-17 officer while executive allowance would be given to the scheduled employees from BPS-17 to BPS21.

It is worth mentioning here that entire scheduled and unscheduled employees have been given incentive allowance from 2013. However Finance Department had upheld the allowance for unscheduled employees. Incentive allowance has been replaced with executive allowance for scheduled employees, the notification added.

Related Topics

From Government

Recent Stories

PM Imran’s US visit to cost $60,000

8 minutes ago

Mian Tariq, who made judge Arshad Malik's video, a ..

23 minutes ago

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested

40 minutes ago

Italian author Camilleri, creator of 'Inspector Mo ..

55 seconds ago

Car Explosion in Southern Syria Kills 4, Injures 1 ..

56 seconds ago

Russia Has Not Received Netherlands' Request to Ex ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.