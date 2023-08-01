GB govt signs agreement with AKU, LUMS to improve education system

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Tuesday said the GB government took another step towards improving the education system by signing an agreement with Aga Khan University (AKU) LUMS, Karakoram International University (KIU), and Knowledge Platform He said the collaborative project '1000 Education Fellows' spans three years with a cost of Rs 2.19 billion, said an official statement

GILGIT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Tuesday said the GB government took another step towards improving the education system by signing an agreement with Aga Khan University (AKU) LUMS, Karakoram International University (KIU), and Knowledge Platform He said the collaborative project '1000 Education Fellows' spans three years with a cost of Rs 2.19 billion, said an official statement.

He said under this initiative, AKU and its partners will recruit, train, and deploy 1000 Education Fellows to government schools in GB, adding that Vice Provost of AKU, Dr. Anjum Hailai expressed confidence that this project will significantly impact the government education system, with all parties dedicated to transforming the educational landscape.

He said Vice Chancellor of KIU, Dr. Atta Ullah, emphasized the university's commitment to utilizing all resources to support the education department in GB. He informed that Prof. Dr. Gulab Khan from LUMS and Mr. Issa Salahuddin from Knowledge Platform shared their optimism and commitment to contributing their best to this commendable endeavor.

Chief Secretary GB said this landmark collaboration aims to elevate the quality of education in GB and create a brighter future for the region's students.