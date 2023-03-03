GB govt signs letter of agreement with Hashoo Foundation

UrduPoint.com

The Government of GB has signed a Letter of Agreement (LoA) with Hashoo Foundation, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media

He said the purpose of this LoA is to outline the focus of cooperation between Hashoo Foundation and GB Government to sharing of information and the implementation of projects.

He added that as mutually agreed, the Hashoo Foundation shall lead in the development of a detailed implementation plan for the Umeed-e-Sahar project in GB.

Besides, he added, the Foundation shall coordinate with local stakeholders in selecting the beneficiaries, conduct a skill need assessment for the beneficiaries, shall develop, design and customize training modules and schedules for a three months training to deliver to the selected beneficiaries in District Ghizer.

Ayesha Khan, CEO Hashoo Foundation, and Ahmad Khan, Deputy Secretary I&C GB, Islamabad signed the Letter of Agreement.

