GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ascend Athletics to launch Pakistan's first athletics-based leadership program in GB on Monday.

The program aims to train women and girls on leadership skills through mountaineering, public service, mental health and physical fitness.

Under this partnership, Ascend Athletics will bring world-class master trainers to GB to train the next generation of women in leadership roles.