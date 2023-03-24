GB govt signs MoU with Unilever for conservation, protection of environment

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday with Unilever Pakistan Limited for the conservation and protection of the environment in the region

The MoU was signed in the presence of Advisor to CM GB on Home Department Mr. Shams Loon, Minister Agricultural, Livestock and Dairy Development Department Mr. Kazim Mesam, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mr. Muhyuddin Ahmad Wani, and other officials.

Through this MoU, the Gilgit-Balltistan Environmental Protection Agency, the govt of Gilgit-Baltistan and Unilever Pakistan Limited (UPL) have agreed to enter into a joint development venture for the conservation and protection of the environment and promotion of sustainable development in the region.

As part of the MoU, the UPL will install signages for road safety, dustbins for waste management and benches to conserve and protect the pristine environment of the region with environmental protection slogans on them.

Meanwhile, the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency will provide technical support (site selection) in this respect.