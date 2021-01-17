UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Govt Starts Preparations For Holding LB Elections After 13 Years

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

GB govt starts preparations for holding LB elections after 13 years

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government has started making preparations for holding local body elections after 13 years.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Minister Javed Hussain Manwa, the local body elections in GB were supposed to be held in 2008 but have not been held yet.

The Election Commission is making arrangements, adding that hopefully, the local body elections will be made possible this year. The schedule will be announced after the electoral lists.

Meanwhile talking to media in Gilgit, Election Commissioner Abid Raza said that preparations are being made for the local body elections. He hoped that arrangements would be finalized under the guidance of NADRA and Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the new rules of Gilgit-Baltistan, local body elections will be held on party basis for the first time in which minorities will be represented for the first time. The head of these institutions will be the mayor instead of the chairman.

Earlier, the PPP government elected in 2009 gave several dates for the local body elections but left without elections.

In 2015, the Nawaz League provincial government also kept making promises but elections could not be held till the end of the term due to which the bureaucracy is running the local bodies as administrators.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Local Body Elections Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan 2015 Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

43 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.