GB govt starts preparations for holding LB elections after 13 years

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government has started making preparations for holding local body elections after 13 years.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Minister Javed Hussain Manwa, the local body elections in GB were supposed to be held in 2008 but have not been held yet.

The Election Commission is making arrangements, adding that hopefully, the local body elections will be made possible this year. The schedule will be announced after the electoral lists.

Meanwhile talking to media in Gilgit, Election Commissioner Abid Raza said that preparations are being made for the local body elections. He hoped that arrangements would be finalized under the guidance of NADRA and Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the new rules of Gilgit-Baltistan, local body elections will be held on party basis for the first time in which minorities will be represented for the first time. The head of these institutions will be the mayor instead of the chairman.

Earlier, the PPP government elected in 2009 gave several dates for the local body elections but left without elections.

In 2015, the Nawaz League provincial government also kept making promises but elections could not be held till the end of the term due to which the bureaucracy is running the local bodies as administrators.