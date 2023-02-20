UrduPoint.com

GB Govt Starts Working On Long Standing Issue Of Land Reforms

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has started working on the long-standing and complex issue of land reforms in the region.

In order to come up with an all-encompassing land reforms legislation, a two-day conference of Commissioners and DCs of GB commenced today at the CM secretariat.

Addressing the field officers, Chief Secretary GB Muhiudeen Wani ensured a thorough review of the existing acts, rules and ground realities to come up with a comprehensive land reforms document by the end of the conference.

He also conveyed to the field officers to engage in historical analysis, critical analysis of legal and institutional setup, land settlement using modern technologies and modernization of the land record system. The CS GB said the document prepared by the officers would be made public to get maximum feedback and suggestions from the public and increase ownership of the communities.

He also commended the efforts of Secretary to CM Usman Ahmad, SMBR Wali, Settlement Officer Zaid and the GIS team.

Pakistan

