Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

GB Govt Strives To Revolutionize Education Landscape Of GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 07:52 PM

GB govt strives to revolutionize education landscape of GB

The Gilgit-Baltistan government continues its quest to revolutionize the education landscape of this beautiful territory

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):The Gilgit-Baltistan government continues its quest to revolutionize the education landscape of this beautiful territory.

This was announced by the GB govt while launching a ten day summer camp, the Summer Fiesta, a unique initiative to make schools the hubs of learning and fun in the summer months. "Our aim is to transform the approach to education and make it inclusive, experiential and paving a path for a better tomorrow", said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement issued to media here Friday.

He said the Summer Fiesta encapsulates these values and promotes creative learning activities, extra curricular events, sensitization around female and child health and nutrition, field trips and a rich sports gala.

He added the Fiesta will have variety of activities that include; learning and creativity including painting , photography and designing, extra curricular activities, Health and Nutrition, field trips, Sports Gala and basic entrepreneurship skills.

We are also placing strong emphasis on IT bootcamps and robotics, because we recognize how essential it is that our students become equipped with the skills of tomorrow, he told.

The Fiesta, he said will be executed by the government in collaboration with the private sector, NGOs, the development sector, banks, IT institutions, universities such as LUMS, NUST, philanthropists and civil society to ensure ownership and our vision of inclusivity for all.

He said that this was an unprecedented opportunities for the people across Gilgit Baltistan as per our vision of making government schools centers of excellence and learning.

Related Topics

Sports Education Civil Society Gilgit Baltistan Lahore University Of Management Sciences Media All Government

Recent Stories

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained i ..

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained in Thailand Now Heading to US - ..

4 minutes ago
 US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of ..

US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of cooling

4 minutes ago
 DR Congo jails six for life over Italian envoy's m ..

DR Congo jails six for life over Italian envoy's murder

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

4 minutes ago
 Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese fi ..

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese firm

23 minutes ago
 US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Politi ..

US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Political, Security Cooperation - St ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.