GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for many years: CS GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Thursday said the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has been striving to phase out the use of plastic for the last many years owing to its hazardous impacts on human health and the environment.

He said a series of awareness campaigns were launched to sensitize the general masses and business community besides introducing other interventions as were considered imperative to uproot this malice from the society, said an official statement to media here.

The meeting was chaired by CS Wani and was attended by the Inspector General of Police and the Home Secretary. It was decided to ban the use, sale, manufacturing and transportation of plastic bottles in Gilgit-Baltistan given the detrimental impacts it causes on human health and the overall ecological system.

"In this regard, Order under Section 144 of CrPC shall be issued to ensure ban on transportation of plastic bottles from down country to GB with effect from 1st September 2023, CS GB said.

He said necessary directions are to be issued to all government departments, attached departments, subordinate offices, autonomous bodies, semi-government organizations to avoid the use of plastic bottles in offices, meetings, seminars, workshops etc. and the use of water dispensers shall be ensured as a substitute in future with effect from 25th August 2023 onwards.