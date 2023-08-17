Open Menu

GB Govt Striving To Phase Out Use Of Plastic For Many Years: CS GB

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 08:56 PM

GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for many years: CS GB

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Thursday said the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has been striving to phase out the use of plastic for the last many years owing to its hazardous impacts on human health and the environment

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Thursday said the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has been striving to phase out the use of plastic for the last many years owing to its hazardous impacts on human health and the environment.

He said a series of awareness campaigns were launched to sensitize the general masses and business community besides introducing other interventions as were considered imperative to uproot this malice from the society, said an official statement to media here.

The meeting was chaired by CS Wani and was attended by the Inspector General of Police and the Home Secretary. It was decided to ban the use, sale, manufacturing and transportation of plastic bottles in Gilgit-Baltistan given the detrimental impacts it causes on human health and the overall ecological system.

"In this regard, Order under Section 144 of CrPC shall be issued to ensure ban on transportation of plastic bottles from down country to GB with effect from 1st September 2023, CS GB said.

He said necessary directions are to be issued to all government departments, attached departments, subordinate offices, autonomous bodies, semi-government organizations to avoid the use of plastic bottles in offices, meetings, seminars, workshops etc. and the use of water dispensers shall be ensured as a substitute in future with effect from 25th August 2023 onwards.

Related Topics

Police Business Water Sale Gilgit Baltistan August September Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

3 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

3 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

3 minutes ago
 PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

3 minutes ago
 10 dead, 1143 injured in 1107 accidents in Punjab

10 dead, 1143 injured in 1107 accidents in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan directs DCs Mardan, Swabi to i ..

Commissioner Mardan directs DCs Mardan, Swabi to implement dengue action plan

5 minutes ago
Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

6 minutes ago
 AIOU launches BS Computer Science

AIOU launches BS Computer Science

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

35 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

35 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

35 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to provide ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan