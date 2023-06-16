UrduPoint.com

GB Govt Successfully Completes Bidding Process For Hiring 1000 Education Fellows, CS

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 08:56 PM

GB govt successfully completes bidding process for hiring 1000 Education Fellows, CS

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):"The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) takes immense pride in announcing the successful completion of the bidding process for hiring 1000 Education Fellows (Teachers) through outsourcing the project", informed in an official statement issued by the Chief Secretary GB here Friday. He said, after a rigorous and competitive review process of numerous applications, a consortium consisting of LUMS, Knowledge Platform, KIU, and AKU-IED has been awarded the acceptance offer from the Education Department GB.

"This joint venture between renowned educational institutions marks a significant milestone in strengthening the education sector in Gilgit-Baltistan, the CS said adding that the selected consortium would play vital role in selecting and training 1000 Education Fellows who would contribute to the development of pedagogy and content delivery, particularly focusing on teaching and learning through gaming methodologies in early grades.

He said the consortium, composed of LUMS, Knowledge Platform, KIU, and AKU-IED, brings together a wealth of expertise and experience in the field of education.

He said that through their collective efforts, they would ensure the selection of highly qualified and competent teachers who were passionate about creating an engaging and effective learning environment for students.

He informed that the selected 1000 Education Fellows would be placed under the direct supervision of the Education Department, GB, and their performance would be closely monitored to maintain a standard of excellence by both the parties Education Department and the four associated institutions.

The chief secretary further stated that this collaborative initiative served as a testament to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan's commitment to fostering an enabling environment for educational excellence. He said by leveraging the expertise of renowned institutions, the government is actively working towards elevating the standard of education and providing students with the best possible opportunities for success.

