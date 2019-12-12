GB govt takes measures for tourism promotion: Minister for Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Fida Kha

UrduPoint.com
Minister for Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Fida Khan Thursday said the government was taking concrete steps to promote tourism in the province

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Fida Khan Thursday said the government was taking concrete steps to promote tourism in the province.

Talking to media persons, he said GB region was endowed with tremendous natural beauty. The tourism department was utilizing all its available resources to explore tourism spots and attract tourists, he added.

Chief Minister Hafeez-ur-Rehman was also taking keen interest in promotion of tourism sector and had been in contact with several companies and firms of the country to develop and promote tourism in GB, he informed.

He said that many people of the region were earning livelihood with this key sector. Therefore, the government was working on several options to attract more tourists to the scenic beauty of the region and generate revenues, he added.

