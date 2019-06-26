GB govt takes measures for welfare of people: Jamal

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Parlimentary Secretary Health in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly, Barkhat Jamal Wednesday said the provincial government has taken various measures for the welfare of people and would continue to serve them with utmost zeal and sincerity.

Talking to media men here, he said the GB government was utilizing all available resources for the well being of poor people. Many welfare programmes were currently underway in the province to this effect, he added.

Some major programmes including BISP and Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme were continuing successfully in all the districts of GB, he said.

He assured that Astore would be made a model district of GB.