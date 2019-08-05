GB govt takes measures for women empowerment: Munira

UrduPoint.com
Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:39 PM

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Gilgit Baltistan government was taking solid measures for empowerment of womenfolk, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML(N) Women Wing of the district chapter Munira Begum said on Monday.

Talking to media, she said the provincial government was working on several projects for protection of women's rights and no one would be allowed to do injustice with them.

She said Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan was, too, taking much interest in development of women and taking initiatives to empower them on all fronts for the society's development.

She said that Benazir Income Support Programme was playing pivotal role to make women self-reliant economically by offering financial assistance to the poor women of the area.

She said technical education was being imparted to women which would enable to contribute more efficiently to the national development.

