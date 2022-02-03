GB govt takes measures to modernize police

Government of Gilgit Baltistan has taken special measures to modernize police, said Spokesperson to Chief Minister GB, Imtiaz Ali Taj

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Government of Gilgit Baltistan has taken special measures to modernize police, said Spokesperson to Chief Minister GB, Imtiaz Ali Taj.

He said that in this connection vehicles equipped with modern facilities were being provided to GB police to facilitate the tourists and to deal with any emergency situation.

He said that this initiative would help in guiding a large number of tourists in GB in the years to come and providing timely response.