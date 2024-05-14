GB Govt takes steps for the well-being of Journalists: CM GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan Tuesday assured the Gilgit-Baltistan Union of Journalists that the government is taking concrete measures to address the problems faced by working journalists in the region

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan Tuesday assured the Gilgit-Baltistan Union of Journalists that the government is taking concrete measures to address the problems faced by working journalists in the region.

While talking to a delegation of GB Union of Journalist who called on him. GB Chief Minister said a high-level committee has been formed to ensure the safety and well-being of journalists, which will submit its recommendations within the next 10 days. The committee's work has been expedited, and alternative members have been included to replace those who were unavailable, he added.

Chairman of the board of Investment and Member of the GB Assembly, Fatahullah Khan, and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Hussain Shah, have also been included in the committee to ensure that recommendations are finalized within the given time frame.

The CM expressed his commitment to resolving the issues faced by journalists in the region and saying that the govt is working to find permanent solutions to the problems faced by journalists. This move is seen as a positive step towards supporting the journalist community in Gilgit-Baltistan and ensuring their welfare and safety.