GB Govt Takes Steps For The Well-being Of Journalists: CM GB
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan Tuesday assured the Gilgit-Baltistan Union of Journalists that the government is taking concrete measures to address the problems faced by working journalists in the region
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan Tuesday assured the Gilgit-Baltistan Union of Journalists that the government is taking concrete measures to address the problems faced by working journalists in the region.
While talking to a delegation of GB Union of Journalist who called on him. GB Chief Minister said a high-level committee has been formed to ensure the safety and well-being of journalists, which will submit its recommendations within the next 10 days. The committee's work has been expedited, and alternative members have been included to replace those who were unavailable, he added.
Chairman of the board of Investment and Member of the GB Assembly, Fatahullah Khan, and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Hussain Shah, have also been included in the committee to ensure that recommendations are finalized within the given time frame.
The CM expressed his commitment to resolving the issues faced by journalists in the region and saying that the govt is working to find permanent solutions to the problems faced by journalists. This move is seen as a positive step towards supporting the journalist community in Gilgit-Baltistan and ensuring their welfare and safety.
Recent Stories
Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..
Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..
10 injured in different incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt26 seconds ago
-
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education29 seconds ago
-
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO4 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of problems4 minutes ago
-
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors4 minutes ago
-
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP4 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas4 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
10 injured in different incidents8 minutes ago
-
Man's body found from canal8 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for garments20 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation12 minutes ago