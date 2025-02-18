GB Govt Takes Strict Action Against Poor Results In Government Schools
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Gilgit-Baltistan government has taken strict action against poor academic results in government schools, imposing penalties on 25 headmasters and principals. Some headmasters have been demoted by one scale, while others have been handed retirement letters.
According to government orders, show-cause notices were issued to the respective school heads. After reviewing their responses and conducting personal hearings, disciplinary actions were taken. With the approval of the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, penalties have been imposed with immediate effect, said a press release issued here Tuesday.
The affected educators include headmasters and principals from various districts who have either been demoted or faced other disciplinary measures. The government maintains that such strict decisions were necessary to improve the quality of education.
This move is being seen as a significant step toward enhancing the education sector, aiming to ensure better performance in government schools.
Recent Stories
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GB Govt takes strict action against poor results in government schools6 minutes ago
-
FD launches drive to ensure quality of wheat, flour in district16 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Amir Hamza Shinwari observed with reverence16 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to take strict action against miscreants in Kurram16 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after break26 minutes ago
-
Welfare,protection of children's rights joint vision of Pb govt:UNICEF26 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked36 minutes ago
-
Work underway on irrigation projects to improve agriculture production in district36 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
Rain, snowfall predicted in KP; PDMA issues alert1 hour ago
-
Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 201 hour ago