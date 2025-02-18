Open Menu

GB Govt Takes Strict Action Against Poor Results In Government Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM

GB Govt takes strict action against poor results in government schools

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Gilgit-Baltistan government has taken strict action against poor academic results in government schools, imposing penalties on 25 headmasters and principals. Some headmasters have been demoted by one scale, while others have been handed retirement letters.

According to government orders, show-cause notices were issued to the respective school heads. After reviewing their responses and conducting personal hearings, disciplinary actions were taken. With the approval of the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, penalties have been imposed with immediate effect, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The affected educators include headmasters and principals from various districts who have either been demoted or faced other disciplinary measures. The government maintains that such strict decisions were necessary to improve the quality of education.

This move is being seen as a significant step toward enhancing the education sector, aiming to ensure better performance in government schools.

