UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Govt Takes Various Measures For Public Welfare, Uplift: Parliamentary Secretary Health

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

GB Govt takes various measures for public welfare, uplift: Parliamentary Secretary Health

Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil Thursday said the government has taken various pragmatic measures for socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan and welfare of masses

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil Thursday said the government has taken various pragmatic measures for socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan and welfare of masses.

Talking to media here, he said many welfare programs under different Names were currently running in GB including BISP and Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Program, adding the provincial government was pursuing development projects in all sectors and those would be timely completed.

He said there was no deficiency of medicines in any hospital of GB and DHOs of all hospitals had been directed to maintain adequate stock of medicines.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Gilgit Baltistan Media All Government

Recent Stories

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

13 minutes ago

Court extends Liaqat Qaimkhani, Dr Dinshaw remand ..

4 minutes ago

Gen Bajwa will remain Army Chief for another six m ..

22 minutes ago

More Chinese investors eyeing Dubai’s warehousin ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Olympic Committee Preparing for 2020 Olymp ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad police takes action against 14 investiga ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.