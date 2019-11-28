GB Govt takes various measures for public welfare, uplift: Parliamentary Secretary Health

Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil Thursday said the government has taken various pragmatic measures for socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan and welfare of masses

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil Thursday said the government has taken various pragmatic measures for socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan and welfare of masses.

Talking to media here, he said many welfare programs under different Names were currently running in GB including BISP and Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Program, adding the provincial government was pursuing development projects in all sectors and those would be timely completed.

He said there was no deficiency of medicines in any hospital of GB and DHOs of all hospitals had been directed to maintain adequate stock of medicines.