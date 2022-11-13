UrduPoint.com

GB Govt To Adopt E-procurement By 31st Jan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

GB govt to adopt e-procurement by 31st Jan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :To promote good governance, transparency and efficiency in the tendering process, e-procurement would be adopted by the Giglit-Baltistan government from 31st January onwards, said GB Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement on Sunday.

He said it was certainly a stepping-stone towards e-governance, a cornerstone of good governance, adding, "The GB government has set up its own Procurement Authority which conducted its first meeting under my chairmanship yesterday (Saturday) with Farrukh Atiq Khan, the first MD of the board, briefing the meeting regarding its working and aims.

He said it was decided that all the actions needed to operationalize the authority such as setting up of workplace, hiring of staff, and adoption of e-procurement technology would be completed no later than 31st of January, 2023.

Related Topics

Technology January Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

9 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.