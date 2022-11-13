GB govt to adopt e-procurement by 31st Jan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :To promote good governance, transparency and efficiency in the tendering process, e-procurement would be adopted by the Giglit-Baltistan government from 31st January onwards, said GB Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement on Sunday.

He said it was certainly a stepping-stone towards e-governance, a cornerstone of good governance, adding, "The GB government has set up its own Procurement Authority which conducted its first meeting under my chairmanship yesterday (Saturday) with Farrukh Atiq Khan, the first MD of the board, briefing the meeting regarding its working and aims.

He said it was decided that all the actions needed to operationalize the authority such as setting up of workplace, hiring of staff, and adoption of e-procurement technology would be completed no later than 31st of January, 2023.