GB Govt To Deploy Police, KSF Along With Public Transport On KKH

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 10:43 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :In order to ensure safe travel and security of passengers on the Karakoram Highway (KKH), the government has decided to deploy the police and the Karakoram Security Force along with public transport.

In an official statement from Home department, it has been decided that "No ban is under consideration on public transport and there is no truth in the rumors being spread in this regard. Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts troops will perform patrolling duties on the Karakoram Highway and Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, police and community police troops have also been deployed at various places on the highway for the safety and security of passenger.

