GB govt to ease lockdown conditionally: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that conditional relaxation would be granted in lockdown

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that conditional relaxation would be granted in lockdown.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting regarding coronavirus pandemic which was attended by divisional commissioners and other officials through video link.

He said that enforcing appropriate physical distancing, wearing of masks, gloves and other precautionary measures would be mandatory conditions for relaxing lockdown in GB.

He said that district Astore was red zone at the moment due to increasing number of coronavirus cases and for that special measures were being taken on emergency basis.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that GB government had demanded 2 billion rupees from Federal government in their fight against the pandemic COVID-19.

The chief minister said that our coronavirus testing capacity would be increased in coming days and also urged the people to forge unity and promote brotherhood in fight against pandemic COVID-19.

He instructed the commissioners to pay field visits, monitor the coronavirus situation and also apprised the people about the adopting precautionary measures and SOPs for their own safety.

