GB Govt To Enhance Skills Of Educated Youth: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

GB govt to enhance skills of educated youth: Minister

Government of Pakistan Tehreik Insaf (PTI) was trying to enhance the skills of educated youth so that they could get employment opportunities easily, said Raja Nadir Ali khan, Minister for Tourism, Cultural,Archeology, sports and Youth Affairs Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Government of Pakistan Tehreik Insaf (PTI) was trying to enhance the skills of educated youth so that they could get employment opportunities easily, said Raja Nadir Ali khan, Minister for Tourism, Cultural,Archeology, sports and Youth Affairs Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that opportunities would be provided to youth of GB soon with the full cooperation of the Federal government.

Nasir Ali added that Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan was working day and night for the development and prosperity of the region and after completion of five years tenure people of GB would see the real change.

Youth Affairs Department Gilgit Baltistan arranged " Orientation and Certificate Distribution Ceremony of E-Rozgar Training Program here in Skardu on Wednesday". Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Minister Tourism, Culture, Archeology, Sports and Youth Affairs Gilgit Baltistan attended the event as Chief Guest and distributed certificates to 60 trainees of E-Rozgar Training Program who have successfully completed 3 months training in Graphic Design and Accounts & Finance. Moreover, Minister and Secretary Youth Affairs Gilgit Baltistan visited E-Rozgar Training Center and interacted with newly enrolled trainees of E-Rozgar Training Program.

