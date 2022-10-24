UrduPoint.com

GB Govt To Ensure Eco-friendly Disposal Of Waste: Chief Secretary GB

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 10:20 PM

GB govt to ensure eco-friendly disposal of waste: Chief Secretary GB

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Monday said that the government was committed to ensure the disposal of wast as per international eco-friendly standards

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Monday said that the government was committed to ensure the disposal of wast as per international eco-friendly standards.

He said that in this regard fencing of the open dump site at Chilmish Das Gilgit would be completed in next four days.

He said that this would restrict the dumping activity only to the designated place, making it easy for GBWMC to cover the waste properly with soil.

He said It would prevent stray and wild animals from scavenging the waste and spreading the hazard content.

He said that the fence would also make the Nomal/Naltar road safer for traffic by reducing the chances of accidents caused by stray animals.

