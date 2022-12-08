UrduPoint.com

GB Govt To Establish Three More IT Parks, Chief Secretary

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

GB govt to establish three more IT Parks, Chief Secretary

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government will establish three more modern IT parks - one each in Ghizer, Hunza and Diamer districts.

This was disclosed by GB Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement. "The 21st century is rightly termed the 'Information Age' since it is an era marked by rapid adoption of new technologies. Today, new IT start-ups are spawning all over the globe and making their mark by generating employments, providing new avenues of earning and building the economies of nations that were once on the verge of economic collapse", he said.

He added that the GB government fully realized the potential of IT sector, and had already built Software Parks in Gilgit and Skardu to provide conducive environment to the entrepreneurs of IT to grow their setup and generate of employment.

He said, "We are thrilled to announce building three more IT Parks, and work will commence very soon in this regard".

The IT Parks would have access to high-speed internet, 24/7 power backup, open space workstations as well as dedicated offices, conference rooms and training centres, he added.

The chief secretary said, "This secure and nurturing environment will prove to be a breeding ground for nascent IT start-ups, while at the same time facilitate the established IT firms to further build up their capital and reach impressive heights.

"This initiative is a clear indication that GB government will take each and every step required to reap benefit from investing in the IT sector", he said.

