GB govt to establish tourism authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan government is planning to establish tourism authority in consultation with all stakeholders aiming to promote sustainable tourism in the areas.

According to Tourism Department GB, a task force was also formed for strict monitoring and sustainability of tourists places. The initiative would also promote winter tourism in the areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said around 55 percent area of Gilgit-Baltistan was not explored so far and the government took various initiatives to ensure that the tourists would get access to the remaining unexplored areas.

He said that electricity, roads, internet networking, communication had been improved for the tourists and new job opportunities would be created for the local youths to mitigate the pressure of unemployment.

He said that now well-trained staff would provide their services in the hotels.