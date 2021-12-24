UrduPoint.com

GB Govt To Establish Tourism Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:28 PM

GB govt to establish tourism authority

Gilgit-Baltistan government is planning to establish tourism authority in consultation with all stakeholders aiming to promote sustainable tourism in the areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan government is planning to establish tourism authority in consultation with all stakeholders aiming to promote sustainable tourism in the areas.

According to Tourism Department GB, a task force was also formed for strict monitoring and sustainability of tourists places. The initiative would also promote winter tourism in the areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said around 55 percent area of Gilgit-Baltistan was not explored so far and the government took various initiatives to ensure that the tourists would get access to the remaining unexplored areas.

He said that electricity, roads, internet networking, communication had been improved for the tourists and new job opportunities would be created for the local youths to mitigate the pressure of unemployment.

He said that now well-trained staff would provide their services in the hotels.

Related Topics

Internet Electricity Job All Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO exp ..

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO expresses condolence

24 minutes ago
 National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recove ..

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recovery after undergoing surgery

38 minutes ago
 Police seize fake currency

Police seize fake currency

3 minutes ago
 Shahnaz Maqbool appointed as Member (FATE) FBR

Shahnaz Maqbool appointed as Member (FATE) FBR

3 minutes ago
 China's yearly box office tops 46 bln yuan leading ..

China's yearly box office tops 46 bln yuan leading global markets

3 minutes ago
 Hectic arrangements afoot for holding civic polls ..

Hectic arrangements afoot for holding civic polls in AJK

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.