Open Menu

GB Govt To Expand High-Speed Internet And Healthcare Access In Future Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

GB Govt to Expand High-Speed Internet and Healthcare Access in future projects

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) In a significant move aimed at modernizing and improving essential infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the Planning Department government of GB has announced a groundbreaking initiative to expand high-speed internet access and enhance healthcare facilities across the region in new development projects .

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media on Monday said "With a commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring every citizen has access to the information age, the GB government has embarked on a mission to equip every new and old health and education infrastructure facility with enabling fiber optic cable network and high-speed internet wherever possible".

He said "this initiative is set to revolutionize the way healthcare and education services are delivered in the region, empowering students and healthcare professionals alike with the tools they need to excel in the digital world".

He added one of the key highlights of this initiative is the provision of high-speed internet for IT labs and libraries in educational institutions, making it possible for students and educators to access a wealth of digital resources and opportunities. He said this will undoubtedly foster a more conducive learning environment, empowering the youth of GB to compete on a global scale.

He said in addition to bolstering the region's digital infrastructure, the GB government was also addressing a critical issue of power outages in healthcare facilities. "To ensure the continuous operation of critical medical services, the government has taken the decision to provide solar facilities in all hospitals", Wani added. He said this means that operation theaters, ICU wards, and pathological labs will remain protected from power outages, ensuring that patients receive uninterrupted care, especially during emergencies.

He said this comprehensive approach to improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding high-speed internet access was a testament to the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the people of GB. Wani said it showcases a vision for a brighter and more connected future, where education and healthcare services are not only more accessible but also more resilient.

He said the GB government believes that this initiative will have far-reaching implications, fostering economic growth, innovation, and a healthier population. He said this move is a significant step toward a more prosperous and digitally inclusive Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Internet World Education Gilgit Baltistan Media All From Government

Recent Stories

World Investment Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

World Investment Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

5 minutes ago
 UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable foo ..

UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable food system

35 minutes ago
 DFF supports ‘The Digital School’ initiative t ..

DFF supports ‘The Digital School’ initiative to upskill developing communiti ..

50 minutes ago
 DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

3 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

14 hours ago
 Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

14 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

14 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan