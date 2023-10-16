GB Govt to Expand High-Speed Internet and Healthcare Access in future projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) In a significant move aimed at modernizing and improving essential infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the Planning Department government of GB has announced a groundbreaking initiative to expand high-speed internet access and enhance healthcare facilities across the region in new development projects .

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media on Monday said "With a commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring every citizen has access to the information age, the GB government has embarked on a mission to equip every new and old health and education infrastructure facility with enabling fiber optic cable network and high-speed internet wherever possible".

He said "this initiative is set to revolutionize the way healthcare and education services are delivered in the region, empowering students and healthcare professionals alike with the tools they need to excel in the digital world".

He added one of the key highlights of this initiative is the provision of high-speed internet for IT labs and libraries in educational institutions, making it possible for students and educators to access a wealth of digital resources and opportunities. He said this will undoubtedly foster a more conducive learning environment, empowering the youth of GB to compete on a global scale.

He said in addition to bolstering the region's digital infrastructure, the GB government was also addressing a critical issue of power outages in healthcare facilities. "To ensure the continuous operation of critical medical services, the government has taken the decision to provide solar facilities in all hospitals", Wani added. He said this means that operation theaters, ICU wards, and pathological labs will remain protected from power outages, ensuring that patients receive uninterrupted care, especially during emergencies.

He said this comprehensive approach to improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding high-speed internet access was a testament to the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the people of GB. Wani said it showcases a vision for a brighter and more connected future, where education and healthcare services are not only more accessible but also more resilient.

He said the GB government believes that this initiative will have far-reaching implications, fostering economic growth, innovation, and a healthier population. He said this move is a significant step toward a more prosperous and digitally inclusive Gilgit-Baltistan.