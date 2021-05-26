GB govt. to improve health sector in region: Nazir Ahmed

Deputy Speaker GB Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate has said that the provincial government was using all-out resources to improve the health sector in the region

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker GB Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate has said that the provincial government was using all-out resources to improve the health sector in the region.

Taking to journalist here on Wednesday, he said that the government has bought reforms in the health sector, which significantly increased the annual budget. He said that the government hospitals in Gilgit-Baltistan have been flooded with patients and there is a shortage of doctors and staff over there.

He said that steps would be taken to regularize the 200 doctors in GB whose contracts have been expired to meet the shortage of doctors. For this purpose, he said tat a bill would be passed by the GB Assembly to regularize the doctors working on contract.

Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad said that the government would take serious steps to address the issue of shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in various hospitals. He further said that the budget of DHQs hospitals across Gilgit Baltistan is being increased for better health facilities.

Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad also visited DHQ hospital Ghakoch on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction over the treatment and sanitation system.

The Deputy Speaker also inspected the Corona Isolation Center and Corona Vaccination Center in DHQ hospital Ghakoch Ghezer. On this occasion, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Muhammad Baig gave a detailed briefing about the hospital.