UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Govt To Install Solar Street Lights In All District Headquarters: CM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:05 PM

GB Govt to install solar street lights in all district headquarters: CM

The Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafi Hafeezur Rehman on Friday said the government would install solar street lights in all district headquarters of the province with public-private partnership

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) The Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafi Hafeezur Rehman on Friday said the government would install solar street lights in all district headquarters of the province with public-private partnership.

He said a survey had been conducted for introducing alternative energy sources and investors would be greatly encouraged for making investment in solar-energy-related projects to overcome energy crisis.

The CM said government had been empowered to undertake up to 100 MW-capacity power projects with collaboration of investors, adding necessary legislation had been done for execution of power projects.

He said soon power policy would be unveiled under which available resources would be utilized to meet energy needs.

Hafeez ur Rehman GB province has rich natural resources and great potential for local and foreign investors to invest in various sectors.

He said the provincial government has taken effective measures to facilitate investors and businessmen,adding now investors should have to take advantage of the opportunities being provided.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Energy Crisis Gilgit Baltistan All Government

Recent Stories

Farogh Naseem reappointed as law minister

1 minute ago

Houthi Forces Shoot Down Saudi Helicopter - Spokes ..

2 minutes ago

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif PET conducted i ..

2 minutes ago

DPR Parliament Passes Draft Law Establishing DPR B ..

2 minutes ago

Intermittent snowfall makes life difficult in Asto ..

6 minutes ago

Warner, Labuschagne plunder 50s in day-night Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.