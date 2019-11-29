GB Govt to install solar street lights in all district headquarters: CM

The Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafi Hafeezur Rehman on Friday said the government would install solar street lights in all district headquarters of the province with public-private partnership

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) The Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafi Hafeezur Rehman on Friday said the government would install solar street lights in all district headquarters of the province with public-private partnership.

He said a survey had been conducted for introducing alternative energy sources and investors would be greatly encouraged for making investment in solar-energy-related projects to overcome energy crisis.

The CM said government had been empowered to undertake up to 100 MW-capacity power projects with collaboration of investors, adding necessary legislation had been done for execution of power projects.

He said soon power policy would be unveiled under which available resources would be utilized to meet energy needs.

Hafeez ur Rehman GB province has rich natural resources and great potential for local and foreign investors to invest in various sectors.

He said the provincial government has taken effective measures to facilitate investors and businessmen,adding now investors should have to take advantage of the opportunities being provided.